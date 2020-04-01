The pop singer's Aug. 30 date at LCA is on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Justin Bieber is hitting pause on his tour.

The pop singer had already switched his upcoming Ford Field date, scheduled for Aug. 29, to Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 30.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons," Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Wednesday his reps announced Bieber is postponing all tour dates for 2020.

"While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," his reps said in a statement. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

Tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored when the tour is rescheduled.

New dates will be "forthcoming soon," according to a statement.

"Unforeseen circumstances" were cited for the original change from Ford Field to LCA. The Ford Field show was one of several stadium concerts Bieber scaled down to arenas, along with dates in Cleveland and Columbus.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/01/justin-bieber-postpones-all-2020-tour-dates-including-little-caesars-arena/5103135002/