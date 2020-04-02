Amazon Prime sci-fi series finds common ground in the uncommon

“Tales from the Loop” is a science fiction show, but don’t expect space battles, ray guns and aliens.

Instead this subtle series seems to deal with basic human concerns — death, childhood trauma, alienation — while set in an alternate universe. But it’s hard to be sure since the three episodes available for review were non-sequential; they appear to be “Twilight Zone” or “Black Mirror”-type anthology pieces that stand alone but share common ground.

Jonathan Pryce and Jan Thijs in "Tales from the Loop." (Photo: Amazon Prime)

That common ground is pretty uncommon. In some rural area there’s a suburban town (it looks like maybe 1980s America). Beneath that town is a research facility called The Loop. It holds a giant black mumbo-jumbo ball with extraordinary potential. Potential for what remains unclear.

The landscape is dotted with lumbering insect-like robots and futuristic tractors that hover above the ground. Everybody there seems reasonably happy and middle-American.

The common character who seems to link, however slightly, the episodes is a scientist played by Rebecca Hall. She’s married to a guy (Paul Schneider) with a mechanical arm. Why? Who knows? It’s that kind of show.

Some fine actors pass through. Recent Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) plays a scientist facing mortality in one episode, with national treasure Jane Alexander as his wife. In another Ato Essandoh shines as a gay time-traveling security guard. Again, it’s that kind of show.

Puzzle sci-fi shows are hardly rare — does anyone have a clue what’s going on in “Westworld”? — but “Tales from the Loop” is so low-key it stands out simply by not standing out. There are no mega-explosions apparent, no eye-popping special effects or gore celebrations. It offers meditations on man in a modern world beyond easy control. Which hardly seems like science fiction.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Tales from the Loop'

GRADE: B

Amazon Prime

