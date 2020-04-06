Even Vincent van Gogh has to make room for coronavirus.

The Detroit Institute of Arts announced Monday that it's postponing two blockbuster shows that were scheduled to open in June, "Van Gogh in America" and "Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950-2020."

The latter will now open Nov. 15 and run through June 20 next year, overlapping with the newly rescheduled North American International Auto Show, which will be a summer event from now on.

Jane Underwood, of Toronto, looks at the Bank of the Oise at Auvers, 1890, by Vincent van Gogh at the DIA on August 8, 2014. (Photo: Detroit News file)

"Van Gogh in America" has been pushed back two years, and will open Oct. 2, 2022 and run through Jan. 22, 2023.

The DIA release notes the new "Van Gogh" dates coincide with the 100th anniversary of the museum's 1922 acquisition of his celebrated "Self-Portrait," painted in 1887 -- the first work by the Dutch master to enter any American museum.

The later dates will also allow international travel to get back to normal, a key consideration given that a number of the works in the show will be lent by institutions overseas.

