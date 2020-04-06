Share This Story!
Jack White, Bob Seger, Jeff Daniels honor passing of Al Kaline
Detroit stars are paying tribute to Mr. Tiger online
Jack White, Bob Seger, Jeff Daniels honor passing of Al Kaline
Detroit stars are paying tribute to Mr. Tiger online
Some of Detroit's biggest stars are paying tribute to Al Kaline, the Tigers legend who died Monday at age 85.
"He was the only fielder who could make the ball come to him. Goodbye, #6. #AlKaline," Jeff Daniels tweeted on Monday.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger posted a picture of himself and Kaline on Instagram on Monday.
Devastated to hear the news that Al Kaline has passed away. I was lucky enough to meet Al a few times. He was a genuine hero of mine. I once told him that he and Willie Mays were my two favorite players of all time and he sent me a photo of him and Willie which I treasure! He was a great man and he wore it well!
"Devastated to hear the news that Al Kaline has passed away," Seger wrote. "I was lucky enough to meet Al a few times. He was a genuine hero of mine. I once told him that he and Willie Mays were my two favorite players of all time and he sent me a photo of him and Willie which I treasure! He was a great man and he wore it well!"
Noted baseball fan Jack White also paid tribute to Kaline on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with Mr. Tiger.
“mr. tiger. al kaline. rest in peace sir, you were, and are, one of the greats. you’re up there tossing the ball around with cobb and greenberg now. thank you for your kindness, generosity and all of your talent you brought to the world." -jack white photo by @davidjamesswanson #alkaline #detroittigers #jackwhite #thirdman #baseballlegend
"mr. tiger. al kaline. rest in peace sir, you were, and are, one of the greats," White wrote. "you’re up there tossing the ball around with cobb and greenberg now. thank you for your kindness, generosity and all of your talent you brought to the world."
