Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at age 85
Tigers legend Al Kaline greets the crowd after he is introduced as part of the 75th anniversary ceremony as the Detroit Tigers take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2011. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers' Al Kaline tosses his bat aside after making contact in this Detroit News archive photo. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline of Detroit Tigers looks on in this 1963 photo. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers' Kirk Gibson, left, stands with Al Kaline in this Detroit News archive photo. Kaline's last year as a Tigers' player was 1974. Gibson's first year was 1979. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline, Hall of Famer and member of the 1968 Tigers, waves to the crowd as he is introduced at Comerica Park in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers great Al Kaline takes part in spring training 2004 in Lakeland, Florida. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Al Kaline smiles up at the crowd as he is honored at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in1974. Detroit News Archive
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline swings away in the batting cage at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 1, 1968, as he worked out for the World Series opener against the Cardinals tomorrow. Others watching are unidentified. AP
Al Kaline, outfielder of the Detroit Tigers is pictured in batting action, April 1963. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers poses for a 1964 portrait. Detroit News Photo Archive
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
The bat and ball are only a blur as Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline takes his turn during hitting practice at spring training in Lakeland, Fla., March 5, 1963. Kaline says he feels no effects from his shoulder that he broke last year, keeping him out of over sixty ball games. He hit 29 home runs in the 100 games that he played. Preston Stroup, AP
Detroit Tigers outfielder Al Kaline connects with the ball as he takes batting practice at the first day of spring training for the Tigers at Lakeland, Fla., Feb. 24, 1968. Kaline hammered out 25 home runs last season and hit .308. He was bothered with a fractured hand during part of the season and appeared in only 131 games. Preston Stroup, AP
Al Kaline, the big power batter of Detroit, who has been out of the Tigers' lineup for about three weeks because of a broken finger, takes a fast cut at the ball in the batting cage before the game against the White Sox in Chicago, July 28, 1967. He went into the lineup, but was 0-5 for the night at the plate. However, Detroit beat the league-leaders, 7-4. Charles Harrity, AP
Al Kaline of the Detroit Tigers hits his 3,000th hit of his career, Sept 25, 1974, in Baltimore. The hit came off Orioles Dave McNally and enabled Kaline to become the 12 player in major league baseball history to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. Baltimore catcher is Andy Etchebarren. AP
Al Kaline gets ready for his final at bat as a Detroit Tiger in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline's final at bat on October 2, 1974 against the Baltimore Orioles at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline watches as a video is played on the scoreboard honoring the 1968 Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline, left, and Kirk Gibson in the FSD booth at Comerica Park. Courtesy of Maysum Haddad
Tiger legend Al Kaline, celebrating his sixth decade with the Tigers organization, throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 5, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit Tigers Al Kaline takes a picture with Nick Giorgi of Troy during TigerFest 2019 at Comerica Park. Max Ortiz, Detroit News
Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac, Getty Images
Al Kaline, a member of the 1968 World Series Champion Detroit Tigers, smiles during a promotional press conference in September of 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Jeimer Candelario, Willie Horton, JaCoby Jones, Mickey Stanley, Al Kaline, Nicholas Castellanos, Mickey Lolich and Michael Fulmer after the ceremonial first pitch. during a pregame ceremony honoring the 1968 World Series Championship Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 8, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Florida Southern assistant coach Colin Kaline, left, talks with his grandfather, Al Kaline, during batting practice before a spring training exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Florida Southern College at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 29, 2016. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Al Kaline listens to the eulogy during the funeral service for another Detroit sports legend, Red Wings great Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Detroit, June 15, 2016. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Tigers hall of famer Al Kaline (left) and Tigers general manager Dave Dombroski watch Detroit Tigers players warm up on a cold day at spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 16, 2007. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Al Kaline stands with his wife Louise at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Al Kaline waves to the crowd at Tigers Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Detroit News Archive
Michigan Gov. William G. Milliken greets Al Kaline at Tiger Stadium on Al Kaline Day in 1974. Milliken passed away in 2019. Detroit News Archive
Tigers legend Al Kaline signs autographs for players from Flint Mott baseball team during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on March 9, 2015. Robin Buckson, / Detroit News
Tigers Hall of Famer Al Kaline and Dmitri Young share a laugh. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Musician Jack White, right, talks with Al Kaline during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 5, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Al Kaline watches batting practice with Nick Castellanos during during spring training in 2015 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland, right, talks with Al Kaline, center, and Alan Trammell at Tigers spring training workout at Joker Marchant practice fields in Lakeland, Fla. on Mar. 1, 2015. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit stars are paying tribute to Mr. Tiger online

    Some of Detroit's biggest stars are paying tribute to Al Kaline, the Tigers legend who died Monday at age 85. 

    "He was the only fielder who could make the ball come to him. Goodbye, #6. #AlKaline," Jeff Daniels tweeted on Monday. 

    Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger posted a picture of himself and Kaline on Instagram on Monday. 

    "Devastated to hear the news that Al Kaline has passed away," Seger wrote. "I was lucky enough to meet Al a few times. He was a genuine hero of mine. I once told him that he and Willie Mays were my two favorite players of all time and he sent me a photo of him and Willie which I treasure! He was a great man and he wore it well!"

    Noted baseball fan Jack White also paid tribute to Kaline on Instagram, posting a picture of himself with Mr. Tiger. 

    "mr. tiger. al kaline. rest in peace sir, you were, and are, one of the greats," White wrote. "you’re up there tossing the ball around with cobb and greenberg now. thank you for your kindness, generosity and all of your talent you brought to the world." 

    agraham@detroitnews.com

    @grahamorama

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/06/jack-white-bob-seger-jeff-daniels-honor-al-kaline/2958174001/