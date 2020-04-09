Who wouldn't enjoy a 90-minute, interactive class on Spanish cuisine — especially these days when we're all cooking at home.

Thanks to "Online Experiences," a new program from Airbnb launching Friday, Detroit's La Feria restaurant will offer "Savor Spain," one of several planned Zoom tutorials that the the tapas bar will host starting at 4 p.m. April 16.

Detroit's La Feria tapas bar will offer a class in Spanish cooking with Airbnb Online Experiences starting April 16 at 4 p.m. (Photo: La Feria)

The 90-minute class will cost $25 per person, and is limited to 10 students.

"We’re going to be making Spanish tortilla, which is a potato omelette, and gambas al ajillo, or garlic shrimp," said Naomi Khalil, one of La Feria's three owners.

"We'll also talk a little bit about the history of Spanish food and culture, connected to what we’re preparing," she said. "And we'll tell a little bit about La Feria, and how it came to be."

To help keep Detroit's entrepreneurial revival alive, the development group Bedrock reached out to several businesses including La Feria to see if they'd be interested in participating with the Airbnb program.

Two other Detroit businesses also signed up — Citizen Yoga and Vibe Ride. The former will offer "Yoga, Philosophy and Stress Management," while Vibe Ride will sponsor a Motor City Workout Party.

From Bedrock's point of view, it's all about keeping Detroit moving forward.

"The small business community in Detroit is truly something special," said Bedrock CEO Matt Cullen. "Bedrock is fully committed to supporting local, small businesses and exploring innovative ways to help entrepreneurs to succeed during these times.”

La Feria, which specializes in tapas and recently opened an adjacent wine bar, started business on Halloween 2013 in their storefront on Cass near Willis, long before Detroit's comeback was a sure thing. The owners are all friends from Spain who've moved to Detroit — Khalil, her brother Elias, and Pilar Baron-Hidalgo.

Buy Photo Pilar Baron-Hidalgo opened La Feria in Midtown in 2013 with two friends from Spain. The restaurant will now offer live, online cooking classes with Airbnb starting April 16. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Like many restaurants in the current crisis, La Feria attempted to shift to a take-out model with curbside pickup, but once the recommendation came down to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, they decided to close up shop.

You can still, however, buy gift certificates on their Facebook page.

Airbnb spokeswoman Liz DeBold Fusco says Online Experiences will open with options from around the world including a "Hidden Houseboat Concert" from the Netherlands and "It Takes Two to Tango" from Spain.

"Obviously, a lot of small businesses in Detroit and elsewhere have closed, and need a way to bring in income," she said. "Online Experiences allows them to offer a service and give people an opportunity to enjoy what Detroit has to offer form the comfort of their own homes."

