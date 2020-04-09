One-hour party on Motown Museum's IG page kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday

The Motown Museum is throwing another virtual dance party. And another one after that.

Following last Friday's inaugural event, which drew more than 800 online partygoers listening to the sweet sounds of Motown from the safety of their quarantines, the museum is set to continue its Motown Dance Party series this Friday night and on Friday nights for the foreseeable future, according to a release from Museum reps.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, DJ Rue will spin songs from the Motown Museum's Hitsville, U.S.A. Spotify playlist live on the Motown Museum's Instagram page. The set will last one hour.

The Motown Museum isn't the only one throwing online dance parties during the COVID-19 shutdown. Last month, the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre threw a digital dance party in honor of the Queen of Soul's birthday, and other local DJs and clubs are getting in on the act as well.

The most famous success story of the virtual dance party world is DJ D-Nice, whose "Homeschool" Instagram Live sets have drawn more than 150,000 viewers.

