"GMA" will feed night staff at the hospital, after nurse who sang "Amazing Grace" appears on morning show

Dinner at a Livonia hospital is on "Good Morning America" thanks to one nurse's rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Lori Marie Kay, a registered nurse at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, was recorded last week singing "Amazing Grace" during a shift change. That video was posted on Facebook and received hundreds of thousands of views, and led to an appearance on Monday's "Good Morning America."

Lori Marie Kay on "Good Morning America." (Photo: ABC/ screenshot)

Kay, 28, of Belleville, was interviewed by "GMA's" Robin Roberts and spoke of the challenges she and her colleagues have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

She says her floor has been converted from surgical patients to COVID-19 patients, and she says she has been offering patients bedside prayer.

"Right now, we need prayer more than ever," Kay said.

Michigan nurse Lori Marie Kay brought light to millions when a video of her singing “Amazing Grace” to her fellow hospital workers went viral. She's singing for us this morning on @GMA! https://t.co/g9fdkXd9zBpic.twitter.com/hxAJMpw1PN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

After Kay sang a few bars of "Amazing Grace" for "GMA," Roberts responded with an enthusiastic "brava, brava."

Roberts then announced that during the next overnight shift at the hospital, "GMA" would be providing dinner from Pita Pita in Ypsilanti.

Lori Marie Key this is how we are ending and starting a new shift. The power of prayer! God Bless you Lori! ❤ Posted by Ebone' Ni'Cole McCray on Sunday, March 29, 2020

"You feed our soul," Roberts told Kay, "so we're gonna feed you."

Back in the "GMA" studio, co-host Michael Strahan weighed in on Kay's performance.

"That wasn't singing," he said. "That was sangin', everybody, down to the soul."

