Livonia 'singing nurse' appears on 'Good Morning America'
"GMA" will feed night staff at the hospital, after nurse who sang "Amazing Grace" appears on morning show
Dinner at a Livonia hospital is on "Good Morning America" thanks to one nurse's rendition of "Amazing Grace."
Lori Marie Kay, a registered nurse at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, was recorded last week singing "Amazing Grace" during a shift change. That video was posted on Facebook and received hundreds of thousands of views, and led to an appearance on Monday's "Good Morning America."
Kay, 28, of Belleville, was interviewed by "GMA's" Robin Roberts and spoke of the challenges she and her colleagues have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
She says her floor has been converted from surgical patients to COVID-19 patients, and she says she has been offering patients bedside prayer.
"Right now, we need prayer more than ever," Kay said.
After Kay sang a few bars of "Amazing Grace" for "GMA," Roberts responded with an enthusiastic "brava, brava."
Roberts then announced that during the next overnight shift at the hospital, "GMA" would be providing dinner from Pita Pita in Ypsilanti.
"You feed our soul," Roberts told Kay, "so we're gonna feed you."
Back in the "GMA" studio, co-host Michael Strahan weighed in on Kay's performance.
"That wasn't singing," he said. "That was sangin', everybody, down to the soul."
