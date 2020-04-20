The band was due to perform at Little Caesars Arena on July 19; refunds are available at the point of purchase

No surprise here: Bon Jovi has canceled its 2020 tour, including a July 19 date at Little Caesars Arena, venue officials announced Monday.

With the global touring industry facing an uncertain future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members are the latest big name act to call off its 2020 roadshow.

Inductee Jon Bon Jovi performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Photo: David Richard / AP)

Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Those who purchased their tickets at the Little Caesars Arena box office can obtain a refund in person once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home Stay Safe executive order is lifted. Tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded.

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi was a guest on Howard Stern's radio show last week and chatted about the future of touring.

“We may never tour. This could be the end of touring, who knows?” he said. “I’ve read these articles that '20 is out of the question, '21 is possibly out of the question. So, in ’22 when they tell you that you can’t play 50,000 people anymore, do you go, ‘Oh well, I can’t tour the way we used to’?”

David Bryan, who plays keys in Bon Jovi, tested positive for COVID-19 in March but is on the mend, Bon Jovi said.

Bon Jovi is one of the performers slated for Wednesday's “Jersey for Jersey” event, which will raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Others participating in the special include Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Tony Bennett, SZA and more.

