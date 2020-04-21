July concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre was to be group's first area show since 2017

As any semblance of hope for a summer concert season quickly fades in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dead & Company have made the inevitable decision to cancel its summer tour, which included a July 22 date at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase, the band said in a statement.

Bob Weir, a founding member of The Grateful Dead, performs with Dead & Company Friday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

"We want to provide you, the fans who've been hit hard financially during this difficult time with your money back," the statement read.

The DTE show was part of Dead & Company's — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — 17-date summer tour. Tickets went on sale in February, and the show was to be the group's first local visit since a Little Caesars Arena tour stop in November 2017.

"The well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us," the group said in its statement.

