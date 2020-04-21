July concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre was to be group's first area show since 2017

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

As any semblance of hope for a summer concert season quickly fades in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dead & Company have made the inevitable decision to cancel its summer tour, which included a July 22 date at DTE Energy Music Theatre. 

All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase, the band said in a statement.

"We want to provide you, the fans who've been hit hard financially during this difficult time with your money back," the statement read.

The DTE show was part of Dead & Company's — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — 17-date summer tour. Tickets went on sale in February, and the show was to be the group's first local visit since a Little Caesars Arena tour stop in November 2017. 

"The well-being and safety of the Deadhead community, venue workers and our touring family is of the utmost importance to us," the group said in its statement. 

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/21/dead-and-company-shelves-summer-tour-offers-fans-full-refunds/2999507001/