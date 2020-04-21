Fest is latest major event to cancel in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers for West Michigan's Electric Forest festival have pulled the plug on this year's event in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and will look to return in 2021.

In a statement released Tuesday, promoters offered ticket holders the option to hang on to their tickets for next year's event or receive a refund.

The crowd reacts as Marshmello performs at Ranch Arena during the second weekend of Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michi., n Friday, June 29, 2018. (Photo: Cory Morse, Grand Rapids Press via AP)

The festival, which was to be held June 25-28 at the Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury, sold out within one hour of its on-sale in December.

This year's fest, which was set to feature performances by Bassnectar, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, Diplo, the Disco Biscuits and traditional headliners the String Cheese Incident, was to be its 10th anniversary celebration.

"After weeks of discussions, input and direction from state and local authorities, and with a full focus on the safety of our community, we have made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021," promoters said in a statement on the Electric Forest website, addressed to "Forest Family."

"Knowing that we will all gather again soon will remain a bright spark and a guiding light— and we will build our moment together."

