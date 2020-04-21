Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
People makes history with Hawn, Hudson on anniversary cover
Associated Press
Published 8:41 p.m. ET April 21, 2020 | Updated 8:42 p.m. ET April 21, 2020
Los Angeles — Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine’s 30th anniversary “Beauty Issue.”
Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It’s the first time three generations will be the cover feature in the 30-year history of the “Beauty Issue.”
The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn and Hudson’s style choices to parenting.
Hawn and Hudson talked about their family’s unbreakable bond, even during the lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell with “meditation, nurturing, loving-kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”
Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother’s relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/21/people-makes-history-hawn-hudson-anniversary-cover/3001515001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments