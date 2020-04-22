Jerome Bettis, Ludacris and players from Detroit's sports teams will raise money during online event

Big Sean, Ludacris, Jerome Bettis and more are teaming up for a COVID-19 fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

The online event, from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, will see the stars appearing in what has been dubbed a "Virtual Club."

Sean Anderson, known as Big Sean, answers questions from the media following a ceremony to inaugurate the Sean Anderson Foundation Production Studio at the Dauch Boys and Girls Club, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News) (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Big Sean will be hosting a rap challenge, and other stars will compete against each other and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs in games such as Family Feud.

Participation in the online event starts at $250 and passes can be purchased here.

Other stars and public figures participating in the fundraiser include Hill Harper, Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, radio personalities (including "Mojo in the Morning" co-host Spike and WJLB's Dr. Darrius) and players from the Lions (Trey Flowers, Da'Shawn Hand), Pistons (Christian Wood, Langston Galloway), Tigers (Niko Goodrum, Travis Demeritte) and Red Wings (Madison Bowey, Brendan Perlini).

The Virtual Club fundraiser takes place from 3-5 p.m. April 23. (Photo: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan are facing a $2 million funding gap as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in club closings and the cancellation of fundraising events, according to a statement.

In 2019, Big Sean dedicated a $100,000 recording studio at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club on Detroit's west side through his Sean Anderson Foundation.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/22/big-sean-among-stars-participating-virtual-boys-girls-club-fundraiser/3002677001/