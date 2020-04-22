Dish has roots going back to "8 Mile"

Eminem is still serving up Mom's Spaghetti, this time to frontline workers at Henry Ford Health System.

On its Instagram page, Henry Ford posted a picture of cups of Shady Records-branded Mom's Spaghetti, which has roots in Eminem's Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself." The cups were branded with a message that said "Thank you frontline caregivers" and a Mom's Spaghetti logo.

"Our #HeathcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem," the post read. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

Eminem fans are familiar with "Mom's Spaghetti" thanks to the opening lines of "Lose Yourself."

"“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” the song — which Em delivered a surprise performance of at this year's Oscar show — opens.

Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up shop sold merchandise and to-go containers of classic spaghetti, as well as spaghetti sandwiches. (Photo: Courtesy of Union Joints)

Eminem also served the dish during a pop-up at Saint Andrews Hall in Dec. 2017. Cups sold for $5 each, or $8 with meatballs and a “s’ghetti sandwich” for $5. The promotion was tied to his album "Revival."

