The Dark Carnival will go dark for a year and will return in 2021, group says

Juggalos will have to wait another year to gather.

Insane Clown Posse's annual Gathering of the Juggalos festival has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group's record label, Psychopathic Records, announced Wednesday.

Joey "Shaggy 2 Dope" Utsler, left, and Joe "Violent J" Bruce inside their Milford studio on March 14, 2014. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have no choice but to postpone the Gathering until next year," Psychopathic records said in a statement.

"We can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times."

The Gathering of the Juggalos is ICP's annual festival celebrating all things under the Juggalo sun. It was launched in 2000 and over the years has gained notoriety for its debauchery, lawlessness and Faygo-soaked celebrations of Juggalo excess.

This year's 21st annual fest was to be held Aug. 5-8 at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio, about 45 miles southeast of Cleveland. The Gathering of the Juggalos was earlier held in Garrettsville from 2003-05.

Dates and location for this year's event were announced in January. But as the COVID-19 pandemic put the entire concert industry on hold, ICP fell in line.

"We refuse to risk even one Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times," the Psychopathic statement read.

But there's always next year.

"We will endure this together as a family, and the Gathering of the Juggalos will return in 2021 stronger, bigger and better than ever. Whoop whoop!"

Whoop whoop, indeed.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/22/insane-clown-posse-calls-off-juggalos-festival/3009059001/