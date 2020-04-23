Group donated about 300 shirts that will be made into masks for healthcare workers

Insane Clown Posse is doing its part to help out in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, donating shirts that will be fashioned into masks for healthcare workers and members of the community.

TMZ reports ICP's Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope donated about 300 shirts from the group's Farmington Hills warehouse to Detroit Sewn in Pontiac, which will turn those shirts into masks for those who need them locally.

Violent J, a member of the rap group Insane Clown Posse, yells on stage before speaking to juggalos in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

"They were mostly Shaggy 2 Dope shirts, so they don't really sell anyway," Violent J — real name Joseph Bruce — joked to TMZ.

The shirts will be turned into masks in a matter of days, according to the report.

In the meantime, ICP pulled the plug on this year's Gathering of the Juggalos on Wednesday, saying "we refuse to risk even one Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times."

The group's response was praised online. "Insane Clown Posse are showing more urgent concern for public safety than many sitting politicians," New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac said on Twitter, echoing the sentiment of many who celebrated the Clowns' decision.

“we refuse to risk even one juggalo life by hosting a gathering during these troubling times”



—insane clown posse, who are showing more urgent concern for public safety than many sitting politicians https://t.co/ddOoFiC509 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) April 23, 2020

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/04/23/insane-clown-posse-donates-shirts-turned-into-masks-covid-19-workers/3011211001/