Movement is coming home.

Organizers for the Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival announced Friday a series of virtual DJ sets taking place Sunday beginning at noon.

Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson and Stacey Pullen will all participate, along with DJ Minx, DJ Holographic and Ladymonix.

The sets will be streamed via Movement's profiles on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Each artist will perform an hour-long set beginning with Ladymonix noon. DJ Holographic starts at 1 p.m., DJ Minx at 2, Pullen at 3, Saunderson at 4 and Craig at 5.

Movement is partnering with Beatport for the at-home event.

This year's Movement festival was shuffled from its May 23-25 weekend to Sept. 11-13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

