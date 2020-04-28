The coronavirus pandemic has hit local artists' bank accounts hard, but Big Sean, Hill Harper, Jeff Daniels, Morgan Fairchild and others have joined the COVID-19 Artist Relief Telethon to help them out, said telethon host Rochelle Riley.

The telethon will showcase local artists who have lost income due to canceled gigs because of the coronavirus, Riley said in an email.

The telethon is set to air at 7 p.m. April 30 on Channel 21 in Detroit and on Comcast Channel 900, which is a statewide channel. The event, also hosted by Mitch Albom, can also be viewed at detroitartsandculture.com.

Buy Photo Sean "Big Sean" Anderson (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The A.C.E. Fund benefits artists across Wayne and Oakland counties, Riley said in the email. All donations made during the telethon will benefit the A.C.E. Fund (Artist Crisis Emergency Fund). Donations can also be made via a gofundme campaign through May at https://bit.ly/theacefund.

Artists still have time to submit videos showcasing their talent until noon today, Riley said in the email. Applications for the A.C.E. Fund are closed, but may reopen as donations continue to come in.

The A.C.E. Fund is a partnership between Huntington Bank, Walker Miller Energy, the Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship and Albom.

