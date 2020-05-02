"Saturday Night Live" cast member Cecily Strong gave a shoutout to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, calling her "that super cool woman from Michigan" and thanking the governor for a care package she received.

Strong portrayed the governor in an SNL sketch last week.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Strong wrote: "Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan ... Honestly, this blew me away!"

Three hearts accompanied Strong's picture as well as a photo of the bounty, which included six packs of Oberon, Official Hazy IPA, Two Hearted and Light Hearted Ale, all popular selections from the Comstock-based Bell's Brewery. The care package also featured a sign, a T-shirt, decals, buttons, bumper stickers and other swag.

More: SNL spoofs Whitmer: 'Governors are kinda having a moment'

Days after the SNL skit, Whitmer joked that SNL writers "got the beer wrong" referring to the LaBatt Blue that Strong was drinking in the sketch.

In last Saturday's SNL spoof of Whitmer called "Message from Gov Whitmer," Strong plays the governor her drinking a Labatt on her deck and telling protesters to get off her lawn.

"Stay home," says Strong in the parody of Whitmer. "I promise you can call me a b---- from the safety of your couch. It's called Twitter."

In reference to last month's "Operation Gridlock" protest, Strong in the skit offered a few "safety" tips for going outside, such as maintaining proper social distancing.

"That means six feet apart at all times. So, if the tip of your AK-47 can touch the tip of your buddy's AK, back up," she says.

"And please, wear face masks. But not a Joker mask, not a clown mask, and absolutely no masks that come with a hood."

The sketch, which features Strong in a brunette wig, did not air on the full-length episode due to time constraints, but it is available online.

