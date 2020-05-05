Money raised for sunglasses for "Big Gretch" will now go to New Era Detroit

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be accepting her Buffs.

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash started a GoFundMe on Sunday to raise $2,500 to purchase a pair of Cartier sunglasses for Michigan's governor, the subject of his new single "Big Gretch," in which he pays tribute to Whitmer for her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during her press conference on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Within a day he hit his goal and then some, raising $2,950, but on Tuesday he was contacted by a Whitmer representative who told him the governor "can't accept" gifts of more than $50.

"GoodMorning kings and queens, just wanna take the time out to thank everyone who donated to get #BigGretch the Buffs," Gmac wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "Unfortunately she can’t accept them but we will get that pic with her in them."

Gmac announced he would instead give the money raised to New Era Detroit, a Detroit neighborhood community organization dedicated to helping those in need.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, "Big Gretch" has more than 229,000 views on YouTube.

