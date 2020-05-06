Trying to keep from losing audiences during the COVID-19 crisis is a challenge besetting many cultural institutions across the metro area -- not least local theaters.

With live, indoor performance suspended for who-knows-how-long, some groups are taking steps to reach out to patrons via social media -- helping them get their theater fix, even if just a five-minute video, during a time of profound need.

Outreach includes a couple upcoming live musical performances by actor Jeff Daniels to benefit Chelsea's Purple Rose Theatre, virtual talkbacks from Detroit Public Theatre, and a Michigan Opera Theatre kids' production that will be livecast in late May.

"The Radicalization Process" was the last show from the The Hinterlands, which like many Detroit theater groups is now turning to social media to connect with their audience. (From left, Richard Newman, Dave Sanders and Liza Bielby.) (Photo: Kathrine Schleicher Photography, Alverno Presents)

"The Very Last Green Thing," starring a futuristic silver android and the MOT Children's Chorus, had been scheduled for April 25 at the Detroit Opera House, but of course, was cancelled. Instead, it will be broadcast at 11 a.m. May 22 on MOT's Facebook page.

"When this all closed down because of the COVID virus, we were sort of in shock the first week or so wondering, ‘What’s happened?’" said Suzanne Mallare Acton, director of the Children's Chorus program. "And we were very close to our April performance date."

Trying to salvage something, "I started looking online and finding virtual choirs that just do several minutes of a piece," she said. "And I thought, 'Why don’t we try to put the opera on virtually?'"

Happily, the powers-that-be agreed, and kids started videotaping their individual parts at home. MOT got 400 videos from 44 kids, which the theater's video guru then stitched together into a compressed performance about 30 minutes long, all part of the opera's "MOT Learns at Home" online offerings.

Additionally, Detroit Public TV will air a 2018 MOT Children's Chorus performance of “HMS Pinafore” on the station's website at 11 a.m. May 10.

The Michigan Opera Theater Children's Chorus will perform "The Very Last Green Thing" May 22 on MOT's Facebook feed. (Photo: Cindi Jones)

Missing the Detroit Public Theatre? On their Facebook page, you can find a 13-minute public-TV segment about the Broadway-bound "Birthday Candles." DPT's very first commission, "Birthday Candles" by Noah Haidle is being produced by New York's Roundabout Theatre Company, and will star Debra Messing of "Will and Grace".

Farther down the same page are the first iterations of DPT's new Virtual Talkback Series, using still photographs from productions and posing questions to the viewing audience -- who can then post reactions.

Responses to a survey DPT sent out also suggest audiences want to hear from playwrights, so the founders promise there will be more of that.

Of the talkbacks, "They’re like three or four minutes," said Courtney Burkett, one of DPT's three co-producing artistic directors. "We're finding ways to share content from our productions in accordance with the rules of Actors Equity."

She added, "We do have a piece we can share from 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,'" which DPT staged at Hamtramck's Planet Ant in February. "It's a video of the song 'Origin of Love,' along with projections that were in the show."

But however good the videos may be, it's not what the theater's founders got into the business for.

"The thing that keeps me sane," said Sarah Winkler, another of the co-producing artistic directors, "is the knowledge that we will be back, and we will create theater again. The thing that makes me a little less sane is not knowing when."

All the same, she insists she has faith that theater as an art form, which has weathered innumerable plagues in the past, will survive this one as well.

In Chelsea, Purple Rose Theatre is staging "Jeff Daniels Online & Unplugged LIVE," a series of fundraisers and musical performances May 11 and May 18 at 7:30 p.m. in which the star and theater founder, an accomplished guitarist, plays and sings. You can find a link on their website at purplerosetheatre.org, or go directly to the YouTube channel and click to set up a reminder for the upcoming performance.

Dexter's Encore Musical Theatre Company has a series of short videos on their Facebook page, including an interview with actor Conor Ryan, who starred in the world premiere of "Into the Wild" in 2017. There's also a short presentation by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Brennan, followed by a several-minute montage of dance scenes from Encore's 2018 production of "West Side Story."

For their part, The Hinterlands, specialists in experimental theater both serious and unhinged, have a number of videos up all over their website, thehinterlands.org, as well as on Facebook and Instagram, including 23 echoing, multi-voiced minutes from "Border Blast 2: Take Out Take Down."

They've also got their own Vimeo channel, vimeo.com/407735221, with links to about 20 short videos -- their "Training at Home" exercises in performance art, instructive and absurdly engaging, as well as excerpts from previous performances like "The Radicalization Process: Antigone, Kreon, and Socialist Pageantry" or their series involving artists in Russia, China and Iran, "The Enemy of My Enemy."

Check The Hinterlands Facebook page to see what they've got going on at any given moment.

"We've been livestreaming since 2017," said Hinterlands co-founder Liza Bielby, "in collaborations with artists in Russia, China and Iran. That was a big part of our practice for three years."

But in the current lockdown, she added, "We’re trying to figure out what to do, because we make live events. And we’re way better at those than video events."

Casting a wider net, London's National Theatre is posting entire productions on social media. Just go to their website to see what's available. One current option is "Frankenstein" starring Benedict Cumberbatch on YouTube.

And Manhattan's celebrated Public Theater has a broad range of video offerings on their website, as well as their Play at Home program, featuring "short plays from playwrights commissioned specifically for this moment of unprecedented isolation to inspire joy and connection for all," according to their website.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 815-6410

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/06/need-your-theater-fix-some-institutions-go-online-detroit-michigan-opera/3068725001/