Eminem and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have teamed up to give $1 million to help people in Detroit.

The donations were announced Friday during Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio station.

Eminem was a guest on the show and announced he'd be donating $250,000 to the city through his Marshall Mathers Foundation, which was founded in 2002 and provides assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit and the surrounding area.

"I've got a few areas I want to take care of in Detroit," Em said.

Twitter's Jack Dorsey called in and piggy-backed on the donation, announcing he'd provide an additional $750,000 to the Marshall Mathers Foundation, bringing the total to a cool $1 million.

"I want to contribute even more to Detroit," Dorsey said, "so that (Em) can help as many people as possible."

Detroiters have been hit hard in the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 9,600 confirmed cases and more than 1,150 deaths reported in the city.

During the radio show, Eminem also talked about his recent donation of his "8 Mile"-inspired Mom's Spaghetti to health care workers in Detroit.

He said he sent workers the dish "just to be able to put a smile on somebody's face and provide some food, some lunch, whatever it is."

