Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 9
These numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 931, 2548
Evening: 660, 5220
Fantasy 5: 12, 15, 36, 38 39
Double Play: 10, 11, 14, 15, 39
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2,12, 29, 35, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 51, 52, 55, 56, 61, 62, 66, 72, 73, 75, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: K♣, K♦, 3♣, 4♣, 7♠
Mega Millions: 5, 20, 22, 61, 70; 4
Tuesday jackpot: $248M
