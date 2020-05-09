These numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 931, 2548

Evening: 660, 5220

Fantasy 5: 12, 15, 36, 38 39

Double Play: 10, 11, 14, 15, 39

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2,12, 29, 35, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 51, 52, 55, 56, 61, 62, 66, 72, 73, 75, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: K♣, K♦, 3♣, 4♣, 7♠

Mega Millions: 5, 20, 22, 61, 70; 4

Tuesday jackpot: $248M

