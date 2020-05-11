Eastern Market’s popular Flower Day, an annual tradition for thousands of Metro Detroiters, will have a new format this year to better ensure safety and to comply with Gov. Whitmer’s Stay Home order.

Eastern Market is creating an online ordering platform expected to launch Sunday, the day Flower Day would've been held. Customers can pre-order flowers and then pick them up a few days later at the market.

"We’re hoping to have at least 20 participating flower growers on that platform," said Sam Morykwas, marketing manager for the Eastern Market Partnership.

Buy Photo As many 100,000 people come to Eastern Market for the annual Flower Day. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The market also plans to host a series of live stream videos on May 24, May 31 and June 7, spotlighting different flower growers, what they grow and gardening tips.

As many as 100,000 people typically flood Eastern Market for Flower Day, always held Sunday after Mother's Day. It's been a Metro Detroit tradition since 1967.

"We are exploring options for an in-person flower shopping experience but the possibilities are heavily dependent on the current Stay Home, Stay Safe ordinances," said Morykwas.

For more details about Flower Day and online orders, go to easternmarket.org or the market's Instagram account, instagram.com/easternmarket/.

