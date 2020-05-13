Broadway In Detroit announced today that five of this year's planned shows will instead appear next year.

They're scheduled as follows:

Originally set for June 9-21, "SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical" will now appear at the Fisher Theatre, January 12-24, 2021.

Dominique Morisseau's "Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations" was supposed to run Jul. 29–Aug., but will now appear at the Detroit Opera House, Jan. 27–Feb. 7, 2021.

"Beautiful – The Carole King Musical," originally scheduled for early this month, will now come to the Fisher Theatre May 4-9, 2021.

The Oct. 28-Nov. 8 engagement of "The Band’s Visit" has been moved to Jun. 9, 2021 at the Fisher Theatre.

And "Disney’s FROZEN," originally set for Aug. 18-Sept. 6, will appear on the Detroit Opera House stage, Sept. 8-19, 2021.

"The Cher Show," scheduled for December 8-20, will not come to the Fisher Theatre as planned. The national tour show has been postponed with new dates yet to be announced.

It will be replaced in the Broadway In Detroit subscription package with the all-new production of "An Officer and A Gentleman," based on the 1982 hit film. Dates to be announced.

