The Henry Ford will now remain closed until June 28 because of COVID-19.
The Dearborn institution closed its campus March 13 to comply with federal, state and CDC guidelines. Previously, the museum hoped to reopen June 1.
One casualty of the extension will be The Henry Ford's on-site 2020 Summer Camp. Payments already made will be returned in full. To inquire, contact ReservationCenter@thf.org or call (313) 982-6001 Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
In anticipation of reopening, the museum said it's created an internal task force to consider a multi-phased opening that will integrate new safety practices to ensure the health of staff and visitors.
