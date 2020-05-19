The 38th annual African World Festival has been postponed to Aug. 20-21, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family friendly event, which occurs over a three-day weekend, was scheduled to return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza after about 10 years.

The festival, which features entertainment, food, art and shopping, was relocated about 10 years ago to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to accommodate crowds that surpassed 125,000, said museum President and CEO Neil Barclay in a press release. But the pandemic postponed the symbolically themed “The Return” to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, scheduled for Aug. 14-16.

Buy Photo Maya Driscoll, 12, a member of the Alnur African dance troupe, performs at the African World Festival at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Aug. 19, 2018, Detroit. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News)

“The African World Festival is a special event in which individuals of all ages come together to celebrate the histories and cultures of the Diaspora,” Barlay said in an email. “We believe that until it is safe for very large crowds to gather, postponing the African World Festival will save lives, in particular, those among us who are most vulnerable to the disease. We look forward to a bigger and even better event next year, and invite all of our sponsors, vendors, entertainment, and guests to join us!”

