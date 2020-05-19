Bands will hit same venues, including Comerica Park, next year

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's Hella Mega tour — which, in more optimistic times, was to include an Aug. 19 date at Comerica Park — has postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year," the three groups said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Buy Photo Green Day performs at Joe Louis Arena. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Summer 2021 shows at the same venues will be announced "very soon," the statement reads. Ticket holders are encouraged to hang on to their tickets, and will be emailed with options to obtain refunds.

The tour was one of four planned to swing through the Tigers' home this summer. Other shows that are presumably canceled but have not yet announced details are Billy Joel on July 10, Guns N' Roses on July 11 and Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett on Aug. 20.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/19/green-day-fall-out-boy-weezer-postpone-tour-dates-until-2021/5219765002/