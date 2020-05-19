Two dozen artists will stream sets as part of the weekend online festival

Carl Craig, Kevin Saunderson and more will participate in this weekend's Movement at Home festival, the virtual edition of the Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

Rather than Hart Plaza, the fest will take place online via Movement's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the Movement website. Beatport will be co-hosting the live stream on Sunday and Monday only.

Techno legend Carl Craig performs on the Stargate Stage during the Movement Electronic Music Festival Saturday night. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

In all, two dozen artists will stream sets for the fest, including Claude VonStroke, ANNA, Dez Andrés, Ellen Allien, Heidi, Justin Martin, Loco Dice, Lucy, Matthew Dear, MK, Rebūke and Seth Troxler.

Fans will be able to donate money during the online event to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides assistance to people in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The health crisis forced this year's Movement Festival to back off its original plans, making this the first Memorial Day Weekend since 1999 to not host an electronic music festival in Hart Plaza.

In March, Movement organizers announced the festival would shift to Sept. 11-13.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/19/movement-fest-goes-virtual-carl-craig-kevin-saunderson-more/5222448002/