Sales of the band's merch from its scrapped 2020 tour will benefit food banks in the cities it was scheduled to play

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't just sideline already-announced concert tours, it also leveled tours that were still under wraps.

Among them was a fall run of dates from Nine Inch Nails, which was due to include a stop in Grand Rapids.

Trent Reznor let that cat out of the bag on Tuesday, and announced plans to still make an impact in Grand Rapids and other cities he'll no longer be visiting.

Reznor hit Twitter on Tuesday and posted dates for NIN's now-scrapped 2020 tour, which included a Oct. 15 engagement at the Deltaplex in Grand Rapids.

"I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space & share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs," Reznor wrote Tuesday, which marked the two-year anniversary of the day NIN put tickets to its 2018 Cold & Black & Infinite tour on sale nationwide, in-person only. (Locally, tickets for its Oct. 22 and 23, 2018 shows were put on sale at Little Caesars Arena.)

"Speaking of which, I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued & expanded Cold & Black & Infinite," he said, along with the dates of a 10-city, 24-date run.

Merch from the tour has been added to NIN's website, including tour shirts with the aborted dates.

Profits from those sales — shirts are listed at $25 — will go to local food banks in the cities the band was scheduled to play. Other cities on the tour itinerary included Seattle, Kansas City, Toronto and Philadelphia.

Aside from the food bank initiative, Reznor said he's currently working on finishing up scoring projects, working on his "limited patience skills" and diving into new NIN material, with the hopes of returning to the road in 2021.

