The city's most extravagant and histrionic event of the fall, Theatre Bizarre, won't be taking place this October, organizers announced.

Typically taking over Detroit's Masonic Temple for two weekends just before Halloween, the indoor event includes hot-ticket masquerade balls, and a multi-floor spectacular that includes live music, burlesque, side show acts, food, drink and mandatory costumes — the more outrageous the better.

According to a statement posted to social media Tuesday afternoon, Theatre Bizarre will return "with a vengeance" in 2021.

"There were many things to consider in coming to this decision, including uncertainty of what our world will look like in the fall, but none more important than the safety and well-being of all of you, and every performer and crew member that brings life to Theatre Bizarre each year," reads the post on Facebook.

"Theatre Bizarre has grown from an annual event to a thriving community of misfits, makers, performers and lovers of the macabre. That sense of community will be missed this year just as much as the event itself. Please continue to support each other and stay connected through this strange time."

This isn't the first time the art-filled, macabre extravaganza has been disrupted. In 2010 the party's State Fairgrounds site was shut down by the City of Detroit and Theatre Bizarre was moved to Fillmore Detroit.

"We have weathered many obstacles in the past and come back even stronger in following years," organizers wrote online. "We will continue to work towards bringing The Greatest Masquerade on Earth back with a vengeance in 2021."

Visit theatrebizarre.com for more information.

