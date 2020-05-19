LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The city's most extravagant and histrionic event of the fall, Theatre Bizarre, won't be taking place this October, organizers announced. 

Typically taking over Detroit's Masonic Temple for two weekends just before Halloween, the indoor event includes hot-ticket masquerade balls, and a multi-floor spectacular that includes live music, burlesque, side show acts, food, drink and mandatory costumes — the more outrageous the better. 

Faye Price and Mark Birnhart of Northville attend Theatre Bizarre as creepy clowns. Birnhart wanted to give make up artist Hal Loo (not pictured) of Mural Lab a shout out for doing his makeup.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
The Gabriel Brass Band performs on stage in the grand ballroom on the lower level of the Masonic Temple.
Theatre Bizarre guests enjoy a performance by theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull on 'The Asylum' stage.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Canadian visitors (from left) Charles and Charlotte Courtemanche of London, Ontario and Michele and Greg Girty of Windsor stop for a photo. Charlotte repurposed her wedding dress for the occasion.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
A Theatre Bizarre guests in a scary rabbit mask watches a performance by theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull on 'The Asylum' stage.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
Mark Rothman, Sofia Syntaxx (center) and Katie Hintsala arrive outside the gothic Masonic Temple in Detroit, home to Theatre Bizarre for two weekends in October.
Ben Rathburn and Jen Gross of Dearborn Heights attend Theatre Bizarre as Egyptian gods.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
Theatre Bizarre guests enjoy a performance by theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull on 'The Asylum' stage.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
Here's a particularly scary participant in the Theatre Bizarre festivities.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage.
Theatrical rockers Krillin vs. Spaceskull perform on 'The Asylum' stage. Theatre Bizarre concludes this weekend with the second Masquerade Gala on Friday the 19th and the final Theatre Bizarre party on Saturday the 20th. For more information check out www.theatrebizarre.com.
Theatre Bizarre guest Jennifer Draper is illuminated by an eerie red light while watching a performance from the balcony overlooking the Asylum stage.
Here's a Theatre Bizarre guest wearing a mask on the back of his head.
A pair of cheeky emcees introduce the dancers at the Dirty Devils Peepshow on the fifth floor.
Dalton Zanetti of Novi attends Theatre Bizarre as quirky PBS television painter Bob Ross.
The Gabriel Brass Band performs on stage in the grand ballroom on the lower level of the Masonic Temple.
The Gabriel Brass Band performs on stage in the grand ballroom on the lower level of the Masonic Temple.
The Gabriel Brass Band performs on stage in the grand ballroom on the lower level of the Masonic Temple.
Catl perform in the Beezlepub.
Guests eat and drink in the Beezlepub.
Guests eat and drink in the Beezlepub.
Actors perform on stage in the grand ballroom on the lower level of the Masonic Temple.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
A bearded lady performs at The Dirty Devils Peepshow.
A pair of cheeky emcees introduce the dancers at the Dirty Devils Peepshow on the fifth floor.
Burlesque performer Magenta DeMure teases the audience at the Dirty Devils Peepshow on the fifth floor.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Guests take a selfie.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights seen inside Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
These are some of the sights inside the 2018 version of Theatre Bizarre 'The Great Deception' on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
    According to a statement posted to social media Tuesday afternoon, Theatre Bizarre will return "with a vengeance" in 2021. 

    "There were many things to consider in coming to this decision, including uncertainty of what our world will look like in the fall, but none more important than the safety and well-being of all of you, and every performer and crew member that brings life to Theatre Bizarre each year," reads the post on Facebook

    "Theatre Bizarre has grown from an annual event to a thriving community of misfits, makers, performers and lovers of the macabre. That sense of community will be missed this year just as much as the event itself. Please continue to support each other and stay connected through this strange time."

    This isn't the first time the art-filled, macabre extravaganza has been disrupted. In 2010 the party's State Fairgrounds site was shut down by the City of Detroit and Theatre Bizarre was moved to Fillmore Detroit. 

    "We have weathered many obstacles in the past and come back even stronger in following years," organizers wrote online. "We will continue to work towards bringing The Greatest Masquerade on Earth back with a vengeance in 2021."

    Visit theatrebizarre.com for more information. 

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

