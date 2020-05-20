Mayer Hawthorne, Sada Baby and more will participate in Everybody VS COVID-19 Unity Festival, May 29 and 30

Big Sean is leading a group of Detroit artists and performers who will participate in a city-sponsored online event designed to help fight COVID-19 and raise awareness about the 2020 census.

The two-day streaming event, dubbed the Everybody VS COVID-19 Unity Festival, will be held 7-10 p.m. May 29 and 30 and will be broadcast on the City of Detroit's Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram pages.

Detroit recording artist Big Sean

Mayer Hawthorne, Sada Baby, La Britney, Gmac Cash and others will participate in the digital event, which borrows its name from Detroit Vs. Everybody creator Tommey Walker, who introduced an Everybody Vs. COVID-19 line of shirts and hoodies in March.

D-Nice, whose stature has grown during the pandemic due to his hugely popular Instagram Live DJ sessions, will also participate in the event. D-Nice is not a Detroiter but he has ties to the city, and he helped Kid Rock land his record deal in the late 1980s.

“In the spirit of Detroit, we are encouraging continued collaboration by celebrating our city and culture for two important and pressing causes," Eric Thomas, Chief Storyteller for the City of Detroit, said in a statement. "Advocating for safety and awareness about COVID-19 and getting Detroiters to participate in the Census to ensure that we have all the resources we need going forward and in case we ever experience anything like this again.”

Portions of the broadcast will also play on the city's cable channels, according to a release.

