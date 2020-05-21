Country music festival will return in 2021 with the same lineup as this year's shelved fest, organizers announced Thursday

Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett will still headline Faster Horses, the fest will just have to wait a year.

Organizers announced Thursday that July's three-day Faster Horses Festival will be postponed, lineup in tact, until July 16-18, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the concert industry.

Jason Aldean will headline the 2021 Faster Horses festival. (Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

All passes previously purchased for this year's fest, which was to be held July 17-19 at Michigan International Speedway, will be honored in 2021.

Fans also have the option to obtain refunds, starting today. The window for refunds is open for the next 30 days.

The rest of the 2020 lineup will return in 2021 as well. That includes Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson, Gone West ft. Colbie Caillat, Riley Green, HARDY, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, David Lee Murphy, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Mitchell Tenpenny and DeeJay Silver.

"We promised you this lineup and we will deliver it, along with the Party of the Summer, we just need to wait a year," organizers said in a statement released Thursday.

