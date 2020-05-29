Detroit Youth Choir concert and graduation streams Friday night
The Detroit Youth Choir's Spring Benefit Concert and Graduation is being moved online, courtesy of the Bill Brown Ford's At-Home Concert Series.
The show, which will recognize eight of the choir's graduating members, will stream tonight at 6 on Bill Brown Ford's Facebook Page at facebook.com/BillBrownFord.
The annual concert servers as a fundraiser for the upcoming school year. To help that cause, Bill Brown will match the first $2,500 raised and give a $500 grant to each of the graduating seniors.
"We did not want the pandemic to stand in the way of the Detroit Youth Choir's Spring Benefit Concert and Graduation," said new vehicle sales manager Matt Garchow in a press release. "These young people have been such a bright star in our community, and we wanted to help them by hosting this event as part of our AtHome Concert Series."
Around 50,000 people are expected to watch the streaming event. Later, a version of the show will be available at https://bbford.us/DONATE, and donations will continue to be collected.
"Thanks to Bill Brown Ford's unending personal and financial commitment to the Detroit Youth Choir, we were able to save our Spring Benefit Concert and graduation ceremony." said DYC program director Daniel Valentine. "All of our performers will also be socially distancing throughout the show, which we hope will serve as a great example for young people throughout the Detroit Metro."
