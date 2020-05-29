The movies lit up the large screens and the smell of popcorn was in the air Thursday night at the Ford Drive In, but only for a short time, the theater says.

After promoting a fully sanitized facility and a reopening this week, the Ford Wyoming Drive In updated patrons Friday morning with news that the outdoor movie theater was served a cease-and-desist order by law enforcement.

Buy Photo The Ford-Wyoming Drive-In Theater in Dearborn. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

"Based on the Governor’s previous executive order stating that the stay-at-home orders would expire at 11:59 p.m. May 28, we endeavored to re-open as quickly as possible with showtimes starting at 12:05 a.m. May 29," they explained in a Facebook post. "Given our significant measures of social distancing and facility-wide sanitation, as well as the opening of other drive-ins throughout the state, we believed we could re-open successfully while adhering above and beyond to the federally recommended guidelines. It appears we were wrong."

The Dearborn theater apologized to customers in the post, and cited safety as their number one priority. The Ford Drive In will reopen on June 12 with double features and social distancing precautions so long as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order is not extended.

"We cannot say enough how sorry we are to remain closed, and we hope that we will see you all again when the Governor’s orders permit us to re-open," theater officials said in the post.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/05/29/ford-wyoming-drive-in-closed-again-after-being-served-cease-and-desist/5282411002/