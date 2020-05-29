Pools, camps and concert venues may be closed this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic but an outdoor adventure park in Oakland County is set to open Friday afternoon that's all about getting your adrenaline flowing.

The TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park kicks off its seventh season at 2 p.m. Friday. Situated on 10 acres off Drake Road north of Maple, it has more than 200 suspended challenge obstacles, 41 zip lines and 14 different aerial trails. The park is open to kids as young as 6 with a parent.

The TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park opens Friday for its seventh season but guests should expect some new safety precautions. (Photo: TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park)

But guests should expect a more "streamlined" experience this season amid the pandemic, said Vice President Jeremy Fishman. Capacity at the park has been cut from 700 to about 150 and all guests will be asked to wear masks. They'll also be given a one-use pair of gloves and temperatures will be taken at the start of each visit.

"Our No. 1 priority and the most important piece of everything is the health of the staff and the guests," said Fishman.

The TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park opened in 2014 and typically starts its season in April each year but had to hold off with Gov. Gretcher Whitmer's stay home order. Fishman said after consulting several groups, including the Association of Challenge Course Technology, social distancing will be the new norm and signs are posted throughout the park.

"We have taken every precaution that we could’ve thought of," said Fishman.

Walk-ins won't be allowed at the park this year so guests will be required to book a visit before they arrive, including filling out waiver paperwork.

With so much closed, "we're providing something people can do this summer," said Fishman.

"At a time when all we hear about is things we can’t do, this is something people can do and we see it as a outlet," said Fishman. "It’s fun and active."

A general admission ticket is $49. Adult supervision is required for kids 13 and under. Go to https://www.treerunnerwestbloomfield.com/.

