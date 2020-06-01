Like almost everything else, the American Heart Association's Metro Detroit Heart Walk fundraiser is moving online this year. The virtual event, which will celebrate survivors of heart disease and stroke and is sponsored by the Henry Ford Health System, Health Alliance Plan and Wayne State University, will kick off Saturday, June 13, at 9:30 a.m.

Last year's Heart Walk raised $1.2 million.

“The decision to take our walk virtual was not only to keep our participants and community safe, but also to create a positive way for them to connect with others and stay active during this time of physical distancing,” said Beth Collins, vice president of Southeast Michigan’s Heart Walk.

American Heart Association Logo (Photo: American Heart Association)

So while the Fun Run and the 5-K are out this year, you can still enjoy the Top Dog Contest, Healthy Selfie pledges and meditation.

And as always, the Heart Association encourages everyone to do something active on Heart Walk day -- a vigorous, socially-distanced walk outdoors, perhaps, or engaging in some strength-building lunges and squats.

To register, visit www.miheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up-to-date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app. On Facebook, just search for the Metro Detroit Heart Walk. For more information, contact Beth Collins at Beth.Collins@Heart.org.

