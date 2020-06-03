R&B singer Lay'na Michelle has a Spirit of Detroit Award. (Photo: Courtesy of Lay'na Michelle)

Name: Lay'na Michelle

Sound: Rhythm and blues and neo-soul

Music: Known as the "R&B Empress," Lay'na Michelle has been recognized for her vocal mastery in Detroit and beyond. Locally, she's been given the Spirit of Detroit Award, was part of an exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American HIstory and has performed during a Detroit Pistons Game at Little Caesars Arena.

Business woman: Lay'na Michelle, who tackles real-life themes like perseverance and domestic violence on her new album "Blu3 Dr3am Ave.," also makes and sells candles that look like sweet treats. Find cupcakes and fruity drinks that are actually functional candles — plus links to hear her music — on her website, laynamichelle.com.

Melody Baetens

