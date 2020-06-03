Artist Spotlight: Lay'na Michelle
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Lay'na Michelle
Sound: Rhythm and blues and neo-soul
Music: Known as the "R&B Empress," Lay'na Michelle has been recognized for her vocal mastery in Detroit and beyond. Locally, she's been given the Spirit of Detroit Award, was part of an exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American HIstory and has performed during a Detroit Pistons Game at Little Caesars Arena.
Business woman: Lay'na Michelle, who tackles real-life themes like perseverance and domestic violence on her new album "Blu3 Dr3am Ave.," also makes and sells candles that look like sweet treats. Find cupcakes and fruity drinks that are actually functional candles — plus links to hear her music — on her website, laynamichelle.com.
