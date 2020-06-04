Port Huron Parks & Recreation is bringing family-friendly films to the area for the upcoming "Blockbusters in Your Neighborhood" series.

The city and Sperry's Moviehouse will host the films at the McMorran south parking lot, starting with "Dolittle" on June 11 at dusk. The series will be a mix of newer and classic flicks, including "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Goonies."

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic in "Sonic the Hedgehog." (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

“We want to continue offering things for the community to do throughout the summer, and being creative at this time is a must,” said Port Huron Parks & Recreation director Nancy Winzer in a press release. “The drive-in set up seems to be the best way to follow CDC guidelines and encourage people to practice social distance; plus it is something different and exciting."

Moviegoers can park their cars for free, and audio can be heard through any radio. Park behind Sperry's Moviehouse at 301 Huron in Port Huron. The weekly movie series continues through Aug. 7. Check out the lineup at porthuronrec.com/driveinmovie.

