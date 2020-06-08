On Friday, venue's social channels will air late rocker's 2018 DTE concert

Traditionally, Eddie Money kicks off the outdoor concert season with a performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

But there's nothing traditional about 2020.

Eddie Money performs during Grandstand Under the Stars at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa in 2004. via AP) (Photo: Jessica Reilly, Telegraph Herald)

Money died in September, and there's no summer concert season to speak of due to COVID-19. But on Friday the New York rocker will top a virtual party to celebrate the start of summer, hosted by the venue he made his second home.

DTE will host a "Virtual Summer Party" on Friday across its social media channels, venue officials announced Monday. The celebration will culminate with a 5 p.m. airing of Money’s 2018 performance at the venue, which will be broadcast on 313Presents.com, 313 Presents' YouTube page and DTE’s social channels.

The broadcast will follow a day of virtual activities across the venue's social platforms where fans will be asked to share their favorite DTE memories. Donations will be encouraged and will be funneled to Forgotten Harvest through www.forgottenharvest.org/dtedonate.

Money's children, Dez, Jesse and Julian, will then pay tribute to their father with an acoustic performance from their home.

Money, who died of cancer at age 70, first performed at the former Pine Knob in 1983 and acted as the venue's season opener every year from 1992 to 2019.

"It's the biggest show I have every year. Just to have me open it up every year, it's a real feather in my cap," Money told the News in 2009.

Money's 2018 DTE performance was filmed by AXS TV which aired it in April 2019 under the title, "Eddie Money: The Real Money Concert." AXS was the home of "Real Money," a reality series about Money and his family.

Following Money's death, Kid Rock paid tribute to the rocker with a performance of his hit "Shakin'" during a pair of concerts at DTE.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/08/dte-energy-music-theatre-host-virtual-party-eddie-money-concert/5318267002/