Artist Spotlight: Jai Fears
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Jai Fears
Sound: Pop, R&B and soul
History: A model and dancer as well as a singer, Jai's star has crossed paths with many of her idols. She's worked as a back-up dancer for Charlie Wilson, and she also performed at the 2006 Super Bowl, as well as hometown events like Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak.
Up next: Jai Fears is getting ready to promote her new seven-song EP, "Gemini," which hits all music screaming platforms on June 13. Hear her music at soundcloud.com/Jaifears.
Melody Baetens
