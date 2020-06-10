A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Jai Fears

Sound: Pop, R&B and soul

Pop and R&B singer Jai Fears (Photo: imageImporium)

History: A model and dancer as well as a singer, Jai's star has crossed paths with many of her idols. She's worked as a back-up dancer for Charlie Wilson, and she also performed at the 2006 Super Bowl, as well as hometown events like Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak.

Up next: Jai Fears is getting ready to promote her new seven-song EP, "Gemini," which hits all music screaming platforms on June 13. Hear her music at soundcloud.com/Jaifears.

Melody Baetens

