In the cultural world, the switch from live events to digital has been more successful in some fields than others. Zoom-style concerts and operas are fun, but ultimately a little gimmicky, however earnest.

That's not the case, however, with well-photographed art, like the "Glass48 International" at Habatat Galleries, which has put up a gorgeous online catalog of the glass art that was to be in the Royal Oak show. Just go to glass48.com, and scroll down through the various artists to your heart's content.

"Current State" by Michael Janis, from Washington, D.C., at Habatat Galleries online "Glass48 International." (Photo: Michael Janis)

Even better, the website gives you something you wouldn't have gotten by walking through an actual exhibition -- lots of added content including virtual tours of artists' studios and video interviews with the artists themselves.

Think of it as a value-added cultural experience with over 100 artists from China to the Czech Republic.

"It's a personal window into everybody who’s participating in the exhibition," said Aaron Schey, Habatat's owner. "And it’s that personal touch which is what art is all about."

One-of-a-kind art glass, of course, spans the gamut, from colorful works like Noel Hart's "Search for the Nobel Ara," which just begs to have light cascading through it, to Stephanie Trenchard's "Coated Women," which you might not realize at first is glass.

"Search for the Nobel" by Australian artist Noel Hart, in Habatat Galleries' "Glass48 International" online. (Photo: Noel Hart)

Schey ticks off the technical categories. "There's blown glass, cast glass, fused glass and laminated glass," he said. "Another is hot-worked, a generic term for sculpting glass while it's hot on the end of a pipe. A lot of artists do that."

The modern American studio-glass movement, of course, has its origins in the early 1960s when Harvey Littleton organized workshops at the Toledo Museum of Art to try to make glass creation, up to that point difficult and often involving industrial processes, into something you could do in a well-equipped garage.

The "Glass48 International" show will be up through the end of August. New artists will be added periodically before the closing date, as images and submissions dribble in that were derailed by COVID-19.

"There were certain artists who couldn’t get to their studios or their photographers," Schey said. "Now that the world is opening up, they’re able to get images to me."

The amusingly named "Coated Women" by Stephanie Trenchard of Wisconsin. (Photo: Stephanie Trenchard)

Indeed, he notes that given the difficulties of international shipping these days, there were some artists whose pieces probably never would have made it to Michigan - so the online exhibition turned out to be the only way to spotlight their work.

"I'd say more than half the art hasn't yet arrived in Royal Oak," Schey said. "The world just shut down."

You might think canceling a physical exhibition and moving online would get in the way of sales, but he says that hasn't really been the case.

"With some artists we’ve sold out," Schey said, "including Laura Donefer from Ottawa and Paul Stankard in New Jersey," whom Schey defines as "the world’s most famous paperweight maker."

"Glass48" prices range from about $1,000 to $50,000.

"We’re working with the best of the best," Schey said, "and we’re honored to have them."

Wisconsin artist Deanna Clayton's glass-and-copper "Crest Vessel" at Glass48.com. (Photo: Deanna Clayton)

'Glass48 International' from Habatat Galleries

Through Aug. 31

Visit glass48.com

