Album's release coincides with 50th anniversary of Michigan music festival

A classic Stooges performance is being unearthed for its 50th anniversary.

On Aug. 7, Third Man Records will release "Live at Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970," a live recording from the punk legends' performance at the Goose Lake International Music Festival in Leoni Township.

A live album of the Stooges performance at Michigan's Goose Lake International Music Festival will be released in August. (Photo: Third Man Records)

That performance, in front of a reported crowd of 200,000 fans, was the last to feature the band's original lineup and has long been the talk of musical legend. Bassist Dave Alexander is said to have spaced out on stage and not played a single note, which led to his dismissal from the group and the eventual collapse of the band.

This soundboard recording of the show — "found buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse," according to a release — proves Alexander did indeed play that night, which saw the Stooges charging through the entirety of its "Fun House" album, which had been released just a month prior.

The "Live at Goose Lake" recording will be released on CD ($15) and vinyl ($19). "T.V. Eye," from the album, is now streaming.

The three-day Goose Lake festival, fondly remembered as "Michigan's Woodstock," featured performances from Faces, Jethro Tull, Chicago, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Mountain, Bob Seger, the MC5 and more.

