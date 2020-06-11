After 28 years, Detroit's annual Concert of Colors is going broadcast-only this year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Concert of Colors will transform the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts into a sound stage. Performances by headline artists will be recorded, and then broadcast on Detroit Public TV-WTVS and WDET Oct. 7-10.

Fans can look forward to two hours of prime-time Concert of Colors excitement over four nights on TV as well as a radio simulcast and online streaming. The lineup will include the Don Was All Star Revue with a tribute to Detroit radio legend Ed Love, and numerous artists to be announced in coming months.

Concert of Colors is also partnering with world music festivals around the globe to broadcast the Detroit event to international audiences.

This year's Concert of Colors lineup will include the Don Was All Star Revue with a tribute to Detroit radio legend Ed Love, and numerous artists to be announced in coming months. (Photo: Valerie Macon / Getty Images)

“Concert of Colors' audience will grow by the millions this year,” said festival Executive Director and founder Ismael Ahmed. “This year, we will all be grooving together to music performed by some of the greatest artists in the world – but we will be doing it safely in our own homes.”

DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons said the museum is delighted to host this year's broadcast - with hopes for a more immersive, interactive experience in 2021.

“We look forward to bringing the event to an even larger audience in our region," Salort-Pons said, "and welcoming them back to the event at the DIA next year.”

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 815-6410

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

2020 Concert of Colors

Broadcast performances on Detroit Public TV and WDET:

10 p.m. Oct. 7

9 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 & 10

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/11/detroit-concert-of-colors-goes-broadcast-for-2020/5342318002/