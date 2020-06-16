The Henry Ford, which closed March 12 in response to the COVID-19 crisis, will begin a multi-phased reopening starting with a Members Preview weekend July 2-5. On July 9, it will throw its doors open to the public at large.

The Henry Ford (Photo: Bradley Egen)

In this first phase, the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village will be open just Thursdays-Sundays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors will need to make a reservation for a specific time to gain admittance. You can begin reserving tickets starting June 22 by visiting thehenryford.org.

To keep visitors safe, hands-on activities will be limited throughout the Dearborn institution, and visitors and staff will be instructed to maintain 6-foot social distancing. Visitors aged 3 and up will have to wear a mask, but those can be removed once inside if visitors keep more than 6 feet away from one another.

To further guarantee visitor safety, all staff will undergo a health screening on arrival for each shift. In addition, extra cleaning staff will be on hand disinfecting the premises, and hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout.

