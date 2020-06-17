"Run" by Detroit area musician Nadir Omowale will be on Bandcamp Friday in honor of Juneteenth. (Photo: Nadir Omowale)

Name: Nadir Omowale

Sound: Rock, funk and jazz.

Run: Friday, in honor of Juneteenth — a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America — Omowale will release the song "Run." The upbeat, funk jam is about stamina and perseverance, he says, and is "a symbolic story of daily struggle for every Black person."

Omowale, a guitarist and songwriter, is releasing the song on Bandcamp Friday for Juneteenth. The music-hosting website will donate 100% of sales on Friday to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in celebration of Juneteenth.

Hear the song in the original version, instrumental, a cappella and drumapella (percussion only) on Omowale's bandcamp page at nadiromowale.bandcamp.com, where it can be purchased for $5.

