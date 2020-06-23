Longtime partners will now team up for charity work

Bad Meets Evil is teaming up again, this time for the forces of good.

Eminem has announced that Royce da 5'9", his frequent collaborator and rhyme partner in Bad Meets Evil, has joined his Marshall Mathers Foundation as the director of community engagement and social justice initiatives.

“It’s a question everyone should be asking themselves right now,” a joint statement from the pair read. “How can I do more? We both recognize that by working together to expand the Marshall Mathers Foundation’s mission, we CAN do more. And we can do it quickly, effectively, and with real impact.”

Em followed up on Instagram, "Really happy and lucky to have @royceda59 on board with the #MarshallMathersFoundation to help us reach new goals."

In his own post, Royce wrote, "I'm super excited about not just donating money but launching new initiatives. My goals are simple. Provide privilege for the underprivileged and I'm honored to team up with @eminem to do so... #MarshallMathersFoundation."

Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg, a fellow director of the Marshall Mathers Foundation, said in a post on Instagram, "I’m very proud to be working alongside my old friend and super socially active individual @royceda59 on positive change initiatives in this world so desperately in need. Welcome aboard, Ryan!"

Eminem and Royce (real name Ryan Montgomery) have worked together dating back more than 20 years. Both rappers recently donated meals to frontline workers on the COVID-19 pandemic: Em donated cups of his "Mom's Spaghetti" to hospital workers in Detroit, while Royce sent meals to staffers at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

Royce told The News in April that he's interested in helping the community any way he can.

"I’m just going to keep doing as much as I can do," he said. "I want to lend anything that I have. Anything that I can lend. If it’s my voice, if it's financially, if it's volunteering my time. Whatever it is. If I can do it, I’m more than open to it."

Through his Marshall Mathers Foundation, which was founded in 2002 and provides assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit and the surrounding area, Eminem last month announced a donation of $250,000 to the city of Detroit. Twitter's Jack Dorsey tacked on an additional $750,000 to the donation, bringing the total to $1 million.

Royce released his most recent album, "The Allegory," in February.

