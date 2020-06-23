“Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-a-Thon” will raise funds to help feed families across Metro Detroit who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Forgotten Harvest officials said in a press release.

Forgotten Harvest, formed in 1990 to fight hunger and waste, is partnering with CBS 62 (WWJ-TV) and CW50 (WKBD-TV) to televise the donation drive.

The telethon is a virtual fundraising event and will include celebrities and athletes who hail from Michigan, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, comedians Jay Leno and Lily Tomlin, actress Kristen Bell and Judge Greg Mathis.

“We are so thankful for this partnership with CBS62 and CW50 so that we can continue to combat hunger and food insecurity especially during this difficult time,” Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, said in a press release. “Without our donors, volunteers, staff and anyone who shares the Forgotten Harvest mission with others, we would not be able to provide nutritious meals to those in need. A very special Thank You to our match partners, PNC Bank and a local family. All donations during this virtual event up to $200,000 will be matched! Every dollar donated will help feed twice as many people.”

Forgotten Harvest will host the “Feeding Detroit: A Motor City Meal-a-Thon” to raise funds to help feed families across Metro Detroit who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Forgotten Harvest)

The telethon will air Tuesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. on CBS 62 & CW50 and Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. on CW50. The special will also stream live on CBSdetroit.com and CW50detroit.com. Viewers can text “FEED20” to 91999 and donations will go directly to Forgotten Harvest.

For every $1 donated, Forgotten Harvest can provide $14 worth of groceries or about eight meals to individuals, seniors and families in need, according to the press release. Funds raised will go directly toward costs incurred while distributing additional food, renting additional warehouse space and operating additional distribution sites since COVID-19.

During the pandemic, Forgotten Harvest has seen a big increase in community food resource needs, officials said in the release. Many families are turning to emergency food providers for the first time. Even though many parts of the economy are opening back up, the need for food assistance and resources is ongoing.

To learn more about volunteering, donating or Forgotten Harvest’s COVID-19 response visit www.forgottenharvest.org/COVID19/.

