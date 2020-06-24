Dude started off as a solo project of musician Tony DeNardo, upper right. (Photo: Dude)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Dude

Lineup: Dude started off as a solo project of songwriter and musician Tony DeNardo from blues/rock trio the Muggs. He's now joined by Stephen Garcia on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, Zach Pliska on drums and Vince Rodriguez and Peter Geloso on lead guitars. DeNardo sings and plays bass.

Sound: Cool, 1970s-influenced pop/rock

Next: DeNardo and friends recently released "Red Coat for Sale," the latest single from the second album "Autobiograffitti," a follow up to DeNardo's solo debut as Dude, "Kid Gloves." The gang will release "Autobiograffitti" once Dude can host a proper album release party and show. Learn more on Dude's Facebook at facebook.com/dude.detroit or find them on Spotify.

Melody Baetens

"Red Coat for Sale" is the latest single from Dude and features artwork by Brad Jendza. (Photo: Dude)

