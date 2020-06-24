Buffalo native came to Detroit in 1984

Sherry Margolis is calling it a career.

After 35 years as an anchor at Fox 2, Margolis announced her retirement during Wednesday's 5 p.m. broadcast.

Sherry Margolis announced her retirement from Fox 2 on Wednesday after 35 years with the station. (Photo: WJBK-TV)

"I have decided to retire from Fox 2," Margolis said in her emotional announcement. "It's been my home for more than 35 years. It's been the most amazing, remarkable, wonderful career that anybody can ever hope for."

The Buffalo native came to Detroit in 1984 and has been at WJBK-TV ever since. Her final day will be next week.

"This is harder than I thought it was going to be, but the time is right for me now," Margolis said, saying she's going to focus her time on family and other projects.

Margolis' announcement came during a segment with Huel Perkins and Monica Gayle.

"If not for this damn virus, we would be hugging you right now. But know that you are forever in our hearts," Perkins said.

Margolis has won seven Emmys for her work with Fox 2.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/06/24/sherry-margolis-announces-retirement-fox-2/3254239001/