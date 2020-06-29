The Motown Museum will reopen for guests on July 15, with some new policies and procedures for a "reimagined experience focused on safety."

Those looking to visit the historic musical landmark should buy tickets online. "Every tour is now our VIP tour experience," it reads on the museum's website, where one-hour, ticketed tours are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also new this year, the museum will allow photography inside for the first time.

Tickets to visit Hitsville, U.S.A. can be purchased up to 21 days in advance, so online sales are available now for the first few days of opening.

Founded by Esther Gordy Edwards in 1985, the attraction is home to Motown artifacts and is also a nonprofit aimed at preserving the legacy of the record label, built by Edwards' brother Berry Gordy Jr.

The Motown Museum, 2648 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit, is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sun. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students on the website, motownmuseum.org. Call (313) 875-2264.

